Demand for wage increase must not bankrupt eThekwini

IFP leader in eThekwini Mdu Nkosi has warned that the financial state of the Durban Metro should be a top priority when discussing the demands of the city’s workers for a salary increase. Nkosi said those leading the process should ensure they do not over-commit and bankrupt the municipality.

He was reacting to revelations that it will cost more than R282 million to meet the demands of the staff members in eThekwini who have demanded to be paid what workers in other metros are paid. The workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Unit went on a strike more than a week ago which brought all services to halt in the municipality. A report table before the executive committee on Tuesday last week found that it will cost the Metro R282 million if the agreement was to be implemented.

IFP exco member Mdu Nkosi said those leading the process should ensure they do not over-commit and bankrupt the municipality. The South African Local Government Association ( Salga) has disputed claims that some metros are paying the money demanded and said the matter was still subject to discussions at a national level and eThekwini did not have the competency to discuss it or enter into an agreement on its own. Speaking on the matter, Nkosi said, “It will depend on the national bargaining committee and national Salga as to whether they agree to this ( wage demand), but what is important is that they need to check the (financial) status of the municipality. Some metros are struggling to pay salaries, we do not want that in eThekwini.”