eThekwini Municipality service delivery plans in place as election day nears

eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has issued a directive through the City Manager Musa Mbhele that all service delivery units must be on high alert to ensure that there are no service delivery disruptions on the election day.

Kaunda said all voting stations will be open from 7am to 9pm on the day and Voters must carry their green-bar-coded identity document, smart card identity document, or a temporary identity document certificate to access the voting station and to be allowed to vote.

Kaunda added that the Municipality is working closely with the South African Police Service to maintain peace and order around voting stations on the day.

“Plumbing and electrical repairs are underway at Municipal halls that will be used as voting stations. Grass cutting is also underway at Municipal halls and open fields that will be used as voting stations to ensure they are ready for 29 May. This is in line with the Municipality’s seasonal grass cutting schedule.