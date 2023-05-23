Family of murdered PMB gospel singer call for support after accused is remanded in jail

Durban - Pietermaritzburg community members gathered at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday to show support for the family of Delana Cader Rawlins, who was murdered earlier this month. Rawlins was killed on Wally Hayward Drive in Ashburton outside Pietermaritzburg on May 13. She was allegedly gunned down by her estranged husband after a disagreement.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the accused was still to advise the court about whether he will apply for bail. The matter was adjourned to June 1, and the suspect remanded in custody. Community activist Elton Adkins expressed the community’s delight that the suspect would remain in custody.

“The death of Delana robbed her family and the entire community of an amazing human being and we are still hurting from this episode. So we welcome the news that he will remain in custody,” said Adkins. He reiterated the community’s continued call for justice regarding her killing. “We will be back here at court in June in a show of support to the grieving family. We will not stop in calling for justice to be done in the matter,” the activist said.

He told of how the call for justice was gaining support in many parts of the country and was a demonstration of how the late gospel singer was loved by many. Speaking outside the court during a live Facebook stream, Rawlins’ mother, Wendy Hammond, thanked everyone for their support. “I just want to say thank you to everybody who has come out to support us. It's not easy but with your support it will all be worth it. I’m asking you if you can be here on June 1 to support us,” she appealed with tears in her eyes.