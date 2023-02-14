Five arrested for dealing in heroin in Durban with a street value of over R500 000

Durban - Five suspects have been arrested and will be appearing in court for dealing in drugs after an intelligence-driven operation yielded positive results when over R500 000 worth of heroin was seized on Monday. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said that on February 13, Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime investigation, assisted by Crime Intelligence and Durban Metro Police, arrested five suspects, aged between 41 and 51, for dealing in drugs.

Mhlongo said members received information about drug transportation between Wentworth and Bluff. He said a disruptive operation was conducted and the first vehicle was intercepted in Bluff with two suspects. “A search was conducted and police found four kilograms of heroin powder. The two suspects were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs,” said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo said a follow-up investigation was conducted and members were led to Merewent where three suspects were also intercepted by Durban Metro Police. “Upon searching their vehicle, two kilograms of heroin powder was found,” he said.

Heroin with a street value of over R500 000 was seized in Bluff and Merewent in Durban on Monday. Picture: Hawks Mhlongo said the three suspects were also arrested and charged accordingly. “The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R545 000,” he added.

The Hawks said the five arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today (Tuesday). In an unrelated incident on Friday, Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working together with Crime Intelligence, eThekwini District Task Team, National Intervention Unit, Phoenix Trio Crimes Task Team and the Durban K9 unit, arrested Darrel Shanmugam, 30, for dealing in drugs in the Greenbury area of Phoenix. Mhlongo said members received information about a suspect who was dealing in drugs in the area and a disruptive operation was conducted where members pounced on the suspect’s place of residence.

“A search was conducted and members found pieces of rock cocaine, ecstasy tablets, cocaine powder, rock pipes and loose dagga to the street value of approximately R235 000,” he said. Law enforcement authorities found pieces of rock cocaine, ecstasy tablets, cocaine powder, rock pipes and loose dagga at a street value of approximately R235 000. Picture: Hawks Mhlongo said Shanmugam was placed under arrest and charged for dealing in drugs.