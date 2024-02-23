The eThekwini Municipality has said that foreign objects disposed of by residents and businesses in sewer lines are causing blockages, leading to sewage spills at beaches. This comes after concern was raised again by opposition parties about high E coli levels at eThekwini beaches.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, said that on the last sampling run, the beach water quality results of 18 beaches were all excellent and within acceptable standards. “All 18 beaches are open. Only five swimming beaches that did not comply. (These) were the beaches closer to the uMngeni River and swimming at these five beaches was suspended. Once beach water quality shows acceptable standards these five beaches will be reopened.” Sisilana added that this was an isolated case caused by pollution coming down to the lower uMngeni River due to blocked sewer lines which had since been cleared, as well as partially treated effluent overflows.

“Due to foreign materials being disposed of by residents and some unscrupulous businesses into the sewer lines, blockages will occur and the actions of these negligent residents and businesses does impact on beach water quality.” Sisilana said that the city urged residents to stop introducing foreign objects into sewer systems. “In most cases sewer blockages are caused by hardened oil fats, rags, disposable nappies and many other foreign objects. The Johanna Road pump station repairs were completed in December 2023. Contractors are on site at Northern Wastewater Treatment Works doing refurbishments to the plant. This will significantly improve the quality of the effluent from the works and the results of the lower uMngeni River.”

ActionSA councillor Alan Beesley said the closure of some of the beaches along eThekwini’s Golden Mile once again highlighted that the sewage crisis in eThekwini continued unabated. “The municipality is correct in that the sewage problems are not being helped by residents placing foreign objects in the sewer lines. However, rather than blaming others, the mayor and the ANC-led municipality must take full blame and accountability for the crisis. They clearly do not have the political will or the competencies to fix the sewage crisis and as such the well-being of beachgoers will continue to be put at risk.” DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said there was an issue with foreign objects ending up in the system.

“The fact of the matter is that the infrastructure is not coping with the demand because of lack of maintenance. Unfortunately this harms the already affected tourism industry.” IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said that it was unfortunate that the municipality was failing to resolve the issue of sewage flowing into rivers and beaches. “The problem is they keep trying to find excuses as to why sewage is still flowing into the beaches.They are shifting the blame; it's not acceptable to blame business and people for dispersing foreign objects into the sewer line. The fact is that eThekwini sanitation is failing the people.”