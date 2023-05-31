Durban – Muzimuni Ngiba, the ANC councillor who has been drawing a salary while being in prison on murder accusations, is to be removed from the eThekwini council. EThekwini Municipality Speaker Thabani Nyawose tabled the report detailing the process that had been followed so far leading to the recommendation put before council yesterday (Wednesday) to remove Ngiba from council.

Ngiba, a senior member of the ANC in eThekwini, is from ward 101, which includes the Cato Manor informal settlement and parts of Mayville. He is awaiting trial, charged with the murder of fellow ward councillor Siyabonga Mkhize, who was killed in October 2021. Nyawose said they had written to Ngiba to alert him that he was in breach of the councillor code of conduct but had not received a response from him. He said the code of conduct details that a councillor can be removed from the post if they miss three consecutive council meetings or committee meetings they are supposed to attend.

Ngiba has been in prison for almost a year, the Speaker confirmed. He said that he had been absent for consecutive meetings without a reason, which triggers a firing clause in the councillor code of conduct. Nyawose also revealed that a report on allegations of wrongdoing that have been made against the eThekwini City Manager Musa Mbhele, was expected to be tabled today (Wednesday). He told council that mayor Mxolisi Kaunda would table the report.

AdEc councillor, Visvin Reddy, raised the matter during the start of the ordinary council meeting yesterday (Wednesday). He asked the Speaker to give details about the allegations and whether the city manager was indeed being investigated. The Speaker has previously denied there are criminal charges. Reddy called on him to reveal what the he had told councillors about the matter, implying that there had been an earlier private meeting.