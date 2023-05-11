KZN man sentenced for drug dealing nine years after he was arrested for the crime

Durban - A 50-year-old man was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for drug dealing, by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on Wednesday. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Wednesday, the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court sentenced Brenton Frank, 50, to six years’ direct imprisonment for dealing in drugs.

“Frank was arrested in 2014 for dealing in drugs and was found guilty in 2017. He was sentenced to six years’ direct imprisonment. He appealed the conviction and a re-trial was scheduled.” Mhlongo added that Frank allegedly played delaying tactics to avoid the set trial dates of September 26 and 27, 2022. “He then failed to appear before Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court and a warrant of arrest was issued.”

Mhlongo said that on September 29, 2022, the Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation executed the warrant of arrest and he was remanded in custody until his sentencing on Wednesday. In a separate incident last year, “The Mercury” reported that two suspected drug dealers were arrested at a residence on Laughton Drive in the Glenashley area of Durban North after a sheriff had gone to the property. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine, pink crystals, six firearms and firearm parts as well a large sum of money.