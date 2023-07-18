KZN student, one of two to represent SA at the 2023 London International Youth Science Forum

DURBAN - Simphiwe Kubheka from KwaZulu-Natal is one of two students chosen from the National Science and Technology Forum’s (NSTF) Brilliants Programme to represent South Africa at the 2023 London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF). NSTF announced a new partnership with the London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF) on Tuesday, that will give two students from its Brilliants Programme an opportunity to participate in the 2023 LIYSF.

Kubheka, who attended Emhlwaneni High School in Driefontein, is currently studying for an Electrical and Computer Engineering degree at the University of Cape Town. The Brilliants Programme which is sponsored by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), is a youth outreach project of the NSTF. The second student is Lutendo Portia Rambevha from Limpopo who attended Thengwe Secondary School in Tshilamba, and is currently studying Medicine at the University of Cape Town.

The two representatives were shortlisted from a pool of ten Brilliants students by a NSTF selection team led by its Executive Director Jansie Niehaus, based on their recorded speeches about the reasons why they chose their respective fields of study.

“The upcoming programme will be held at Imperial College London from 26 July to 9 August 2023, which happens to be just a week after Nelson Mandela International Day on 18 July. The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) is generously sponsoring two Brilliants students for their travel and stay in London, England, with additional support from the City of London,” said the forum. The forum said the 15-day residential science event gathers 500 of the world's brightest minds from over 70 countries. It said the LIYSF offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to expand their horizons and explore the forefront of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).