Moses Mabhida Stadium set to get a facelift

The eThekwini Municipality said Moses Mabhida Stadium is set to undergo major renovations as part of a routine maintenance programme to ensure the facility remained world-class. The City announced that the stadium is structurally stable and continues to be the preferred venue for political, cultural, religious, lifestyle and sporting events.

The report detailing the stadium’s rehabilitation programme for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial year was presented at the Community Services Committee this week. “Last week, the stadium hosted the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup with over 50000 spectators. In the previous financial year, the facility generated R53.2 million in revenue, hosting 152 events,” the report stated. The City added that the 15-year-old stadium, which was built ahead of the 2010 Soccer World Cup, requires a constant maintenance plan.

“This plan ensures that the structure is safe for residents and visitors, is operational and is aligned with evolving technological needs for efficient and profitable commercial operations.” Head of eThekwini Stadia Dr Vusi Mazibuko said that an asset of this size and design requires major upgrades and rehabilitation to ensure that it not only remains relevant and attractive, but that it is compliant. “The facility must also be able to effectively respond to the unit’s socio-economic mandate, promote social cohesion and generate revenue,” said Mazibuko.

Mazibuko added that the refurbishment will see the City spending approximately R390 million over a three-year period. “The budget includes repairs such as the upgrade of turnstiles and an upgrade of the kitchen with related equipment,” he added. Mazibuko said the revamp follows an extensive assessment of the facility where urgent rehabilitation needs were identified.