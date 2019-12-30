Durban - Top South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini has said his surgery went well and that he was still coming to terms with what happened.
Dlamini’s arm was broken during his arrest by Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers last week for failing to pay the conservation fee and for not producing proof of activity permits when requested.
The cyclist, who was in training for the Tour de France and the 2020 Summer Olympics, posted an update today on Facebook following his surgery on Saturday.
“My first step was to undergo surgery and I am told that this went well, but the surgeon is unable to make a prognosis at this early stage,” said Dlamini.
He said he was unable to indicate when he would be back on a bike.