Nicholas Dlamini undergoes surgery after Table Mountain 'attack'









Durban - Top South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini has said his surgery went well and that he was still coming to terms with what happened. Dlamini’s arm was broken during his arrest by Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers last week for failing to pay the conservation fee and for not producing proof of activity permits when requested. The cyclist, who was in training for the Tour de France and the 2020 Summer Olympics, posted an update today on Facebook following his surgery on Saturday. “My first step was to undergo surgery and I am told that this went well, but the surgeon is unable to make a prognosis at this early stage,” said Dlamini. He said he was unable to indicate when he would be back on a bike.

“My surgeon and the care team will be liaising with the NTT team doctor to establish this. For now, I need to receive expert care and physio at the hospital or rest at home until I’m well enough to leave and make a statement to the police.

South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini recovers in hospital after his arm was broken during his arrest by Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers. Picture: Supplied.

“I am not sure yet when this will be, but for now, things are a little uncomfortable and I am still coming to terms with what happened,” said Dlamini.

The 24-year-old said he would be represented by international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright who currently dealing with Caster Semenya’s case against World Athletics formerly known as the International Association of Athletics Federations.

“With the help from my fantastic support team, my manager and the guys at NTT, I will be taking legal advice on net steps from Norton Rose Fulbright, and for this reason, I hope you can understand why I cannot give any more detail to anyone at this stage,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini said he was thankful for the huge number of kind messages.

“I am overwhelmed by the support offered by everyone at home and around the world, especially from the world of cycling. This has been an extremely upsetting experience and your support means a lot to me,” he said.

