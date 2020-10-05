LETTER: Teachers too precious a commodity to be abused by bureaucracy

LETTER - I was saddened to read that 40% of teachers may quit this noble profession in the next five years, according to a report released by the Department of Basic Education – “Stressed-out teachers want to quit profession”, The Star, October 1.

What surprised me most was that the major reason for teacher stress is not violence in schools, which is also a factor, but work overload. This is nothing new. During my days as a teacher of English, we constantly complained about the marking and administrative work.

However, thanks to the activism of our Subject Societies, a professional wing of our union, Teachers Association of SA (Tasa) – now defunct – and the empathetic approach of a few enlightened subject inspectors, the drudgery of marking and paper work was gradually alleviated by creative solutions, without sacrificing the quality of education.

Even at universities today, lecturers come up with creative strategies to manage large classes and the resultant marking load.

For the past decade, I have been reading about the CAPS curriculum and the burden this has placed on teachers, with the emphasis on assessment rather than teaching. What I find ironic about this sad state of affairs is that the people running education in South Africa today were once affiliated to the SA Democratic Teachers Union. Another irony: when I came as a school inspector of English to the old Transvaal in the early 1990s, it was this same teachers’ union that declared school inspectors persona non grata!