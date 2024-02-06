Outages to be resolved soon – Mchunu

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu says no effort will be spared in resolving the water supply challenges affecting areas north of Durban, including Verulam, oThongathi and Phoenix. The minister was addressing residents at the Mountview Civic Centre on Sunday.

Minister Mchunu said water is a constitutional right adding that work was being done to resolve the outages by February 15. “Some institutions, schools and hospitals such as the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, have not been receiving water. This is an occurrence that should not be allowed, one that should be addressed with great urgency.” Mchunu added that over time, raw water from the Umgeni system and other sources had reduced.

“Measures need to be implemented. We have been in intense discussions with eThekwini, and as of January 31 this year, a resolution was passed by the council, which will then enable the uMkhomazi Dam project to proceed, thereby guaranteeing water supply and sustainable raw water supply. The deadline is February 15 for us to overcome all these current problems. The head of Water in the City, Mr Msweli, and the acting chief operating officer of uMngeni-uThukela Water, will be on the ground, hard at work.” EThekwini Municipality said that it will commission a borehole in Trenance 3. “This is while work is being done on the Northern Aqueduct to increase water flow. This project is progressing well and is expected to be completed on February 15.”

The municipality added that teams were checking for leaks and blockages and replacing air valves with the priority being the Mountview Reservoir. “Once this work is completed, input volumes into the Mountview Reservoir are expected to increase. The City had already commenced with various projects to upgrade water infrastructure to meet growing demand in the northern areas. This includes the construction of a water rising main (pipeline) from Hazelmere to the Grange Reservoir. This 600mm diameter pipeline is expected to be commissioned in June.” The municipality added that the new Northern Aqueduct augmentation is at an advanced stage.

“This pipeline interconnects to the existing aqueduct and is set to improve the delivery of potable water to the northern areas. “The Northern Aqueduct augmentation pipeline will supply water from the Durban Heights Treatment Works to the Waterloo, uMhlanga, and Blackburn (Cornubia) reservoirs.” Verulam Water Crisis Committee spokesperson, Roshan Lil-Ruthan, said that water supply needed to be restored to ensure hope and dignity to every person affected by this crisis.

“For too long, the burden of water scarcity has disproportionately fallen upon the shoulders of the disadvantaged and marginalised. We’ve had communities without water for more than 100 days. This visit by the Minister of Water Affairs represents a beacon of promise; a promise to alleviate the suffering of our community.” Lil-Ruthan added it was important for Mchunu and other officials to address residents. “Their presence signifies their commitment to our cause, holding steadfast to the belief that every person and every family deserves access to this fundamental right – water.”

Vischal Dhudibal, from Verulam, said that Mchunu has committed to a date of February 15. “I really hope he meets this commitment. With eThekwini and uMngeniuThukela Water working together, we hope to get more transparency on the issue at hand. We commend the minister on his humanitarian stance.” Meanwhile, uMhlanga ward councillor Nicole Bollman said that some areas in uMhlanga have been without water for 12 days.