Overport clinic damaged during storm causing delays in treatment, longer waiting times

Durban – eThekwini Municipality announced on Friday that the Overport clinic was damaged during last week’s storm. Parts of Durban were battered following heavy rains and strong winds that hit KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday causing flooding as well as damage to houses, other property and infrastructure.

In a statement on Friday, the City said the Overport Clinic was affected by the heavy rains which resulted in damage to the clinic infrastructure. “To ensure the safety of patients, they are being assisted by staff in the clinic yard under gazebos. This has resulted in longer waiting times for patients,” said the municipality. The City urged the public to be patient during this time and to use other nearby facilities if possible.

“A dedicated team is working tirelessly to address the situation to ensure quality health-care services are promptly reinstated,” it said. ‘The Mercury’ reported on Friday that the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) confirmed that seven people died in Tuesday’s storm in the province. In the report Cogta said two bodies were recovered in the Bayhead Canal yesterday. Other deaths occurred in Cato Crest, Pinetown and Glenashley in Durban and one death was also confirmed in Ugu Municipality on the KZN South Coast.