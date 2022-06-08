Shivambu –Ramaphosa must submit himself to the rule of law

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu on Wednesday said the party had no respect for criminals and they would ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain himself during the Presidency budget speech tomorrow.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chief of staff Floyd Shivambu of the EFF at the media brief in Braamfontein on Thursday. Picture: Timothy Bernard 09.01.2014 “We have a president himself as an anti-corruption crusader but he is moving foreign currency into the country. His plane does not get searched when he returns to the country,” Shivambu claimed. “If former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s affidavit is accurate, then Ramaphosa must be held accountable. Police will be afraid to investigate him as they will risk their jobs and Ramaphosa cannot remain in charge while an investigation takes place,” he said. Speaking to a national broadcaster, Shivambu said Ramaphosa stands accused of the violation of not only domestic laws but also international conventions.

“The fact that he had millions of foreign currency on his farm … one has to ask the source of the money. “We have it on good authority that there was no trading of game and no transaction prior to the theft from the game farm,” Shivambu said. On Tuesday, party leader Julius Malema held a press conference and spoke at length on the bribery, kidnapping and money laundering allegations against Ramaphosa after a burglary and theft at the president’s Phala Phala farm, where R60 million in dollar bills were stolen and the matter was not reported to police.

Story continues below Advertisement

Malema has written to Parliament asking among other questions: - How much money was stored at the farm, and in what currency; and did Ramaphosa alert the revenue collector of such an amount of money? - Did Ramaphosa disclose to Parliament and the executive the amount of money stored at the farm?

Story continues below Advertisement

- Will he open a criminal case with the police in a police station about the burglary and theft at the farm? - Did he ever receive a huge amount of money from donors during his tenure as deputy president and president of the country? - Did he call the president of Namibia to arrange for the illegal extradition of the people who took the money from the farm?