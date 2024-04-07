A warning has been issued to the public by Dube TradePort Corporation north of Durban that land belonging to the entity is being sold illegally. Dube TradePort Corporation is a provincial public entity mandated by the KwaZulu-Natal government to drive the development of the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone.

Dube TradePort is home to King Shaka International Airport. Vincent Zwane, the entity’s communications and public relations manager, said Dube TradePort Corporation has become aware of an individual who is illegally selling plots of land to the public. Zwane said the land in question is owned by Dube TradePort and has been designated for the construction of the Automotive Supplier Park in Illovo, south of Durban.

“We would like to issue a warning to potential victims that Dube TradePort is not selling land to members of the public. “Any attempt to enter the site and engage in any construction activities will be stopped by our on-site security,” he said. According to Zwane, the Illovo site is an integral part of a larger project aimed at attracting and growing the number of Original Equipment Manufacturers that supply the automotive and other industries within KZN.

“Dube TradePort is currently in the process of acquiring the necessary Environmental and Planning approvals for the development of the Illovo site,” he said. Dube TradePort Corporation has opened a case at the local police station. Last year, “The Mercury” reported that individuals had been attempting to solicit payments from the public for the sale of Msunduzi Municipality-owned sites.