R56m road project that links to the N3 opened by MEC Sipho Hlomuka in Loskop

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, officially opened the R56 million D1252 project in Loskop, in the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, on Tuesday. The department said the project was upgraded from gravel to blacktop.

“The project serves as a link to the N3 which is strategic in linking eThekwini and Johannesburg. The road also provides a link to P10 which provides access to Drakensberg and other tourism routes.” The MEC also announced the maintenance of local roads at an investment value of R14m. “The construction of these projects have created jobs to the local unemployed youth and also benefited local emerging contractors,” the department said.

Hlomuka said the D1252 road upgrade was part of the commitment to improve and develop towns. “This road is important in restoring the dignity of the people and local businesses. The investment of R56m has restored hope to the people of iNkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality. Young people will continue to be prioritised in our infrastructure projects. We are determined to create jobs and end poverty,” said the MEC.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka at the opening of the R56 million road in Loskop. Picture: Supplied Hlomuka is set to launch the construction of a major bridge linking uMsinga and iNquthu on Thursday. “The Buffalo River bridge will be constructed at an award value of more than R78m. This will be coupled with the commissioning of the motor licence services which the department has approved to uMsinga Local Municipality to assist local motorists and dealerships.”

On Friday the MEC is to launch a massive R580m rehabilitation project known as Marine Drive (P359), linking Port Shepstone, Margate and other strategic tourism nodes in the area. “This project will see mass employment of unemployed youth and emerging contractors are going to benefit. On Saturday, June 3, MEC Hlomuka will launch the construction of the Cabane River bridge in the area of uMzimkhulu in Harry Gwala District. The bridge will be constructed at an investment of R34 million,” the department said.