The eThekwini Municipality’s draft budget for the new financial year, which is set to be passed during a council meeting on Friday, could face a hurdle as a ratepayers’ umbrella body is seeking a legal opinion after their request to make a submission on the budget was denied. The eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement (ERPM), said it’s seeking legal advice on what its options were after the municipality rejected its request to make a presentation on the tariff increases at Friday’s council meeting.

Another ratepayers group said should there be no changes to the proposed tariff hikes in the final budget, it will act. The draft budget has been out for public comment for a few weeks. City officials have made presentations to communities and businesses who have been united in opposition to the proposed tariff increases. But the City has been adamant that there was a need for increases, saying no increases were not possible and would collapse the municipality.

It was not immediately clear on Thursday whether the tariff hikes had been adjusted downward. ERPM chairperson Asad Gaffar, said the refusal of eThekwini Municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose to permit the movement to make a submission was unconstitutional and should not be allowed. “We are getting legal advice on the matter,” he said.

The movement, which consists of 14 member ratepayer associations, recently said in a statement that it had noticed a rise in discontent and dissatisfaction by various communities, ratepayers’ associations and other civic bodies over the proposed tariff increases for the 2024/25 period. ERPM said in the midst of low levels of service delivery, it would not allow the City to abuse residents, who are experiencing severe financial pressure. “The City is failing to provide services such as water, electricity and refuse removal adequately to our residents. This is deplorable and disgraceful that a city with a slogan reading ‘Caring City’ continues to be disconnected from reality and its residents,” said the movement.

Chairperson of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, Ish Prahladh, said they were also objecting to the increases. He said they had been informed by the City leadership that there would be decreases to the tariff hikes. This was after the group submitted a petition against the tariff hikes to the City. “We have not been told how much are the decreases; that will be the turning point. We are going to take to the steps of City Hall (if it does not happen).

Remember legal action is a slow process but people’s action is much faster,” he warned. Opposition parties have already expressed reservations about the budget. “ActionSA will not support the budget if it includes tariff increases similar to what was originally proposed in the draft budget,” said the party’s councillor, Alan Beesley.

“We have not been given the figures yet. Hopefully there is a meaningful decrease. It is bizarre that the leadership can expect councillors to read and engage the budget without being given adequate time. “When the draft budget was presented before council, ActionSA was one of the few parties that voted against the draft budget. Our reason at that time, which still holds, is that we are opposed to any tariff increases. “Rather, the City must stop the leakages in its funds caused by incompetence and corruption before penalising residents and businesses. As such, ActionSA will not support a budget that has tariff increases,” said Beesley.

The DA’s Thabani Mthethwa said they would not support the budget if it had tariff increases. “The level of service delivery currently dictates that there should be no tariff increases. We will not support the budget if there are any increases.” Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said the City met with ratepayers on April 22 and they were given ample opportunity to make their case.