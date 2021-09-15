Registration for phase 2 of eThekwini Municipality’s #BuyLocal campaign to open next week

DURBAN – EThekwini Municipality has announced that applications for phase two of the #BuyLocal campaign will open on September 23, 2021. The City initiated the buy local campaign as part of it’s economic recovery plan, especially to rebuild small to medium businesses, facilitate economic growth and development because of the challenges that local businesses face due to the Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement, the municipality said phase two follows on the success of the first phase of the campaign, which was launched in September last year. This phase , said the statement, is expected to draw a wider variety of uniquely Durban businesses. The City, through the Economic Development Unit, is spearheading the campaign.

“Phase two of the #BuyLocal campaign is another opportunity for uniquely Durban businesses to submit their applications online from September 23 to October 23. This phase is expected to increase the number of businesses inducted and with marketing to help them to stand out and attract customers while strengthening the local economy within communities,” said the municipality. The municipality explained that the main emphasis of phase one of the campaign was to profile uniquely Durban businesses as part of the City’s Economic Recovery Plan (ERP). “The plan aims to rebuild and revitalise economic activity among the City’s most vulnerable. It also helped to rebuild small to medium businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown,” it said.

The 14 “uniquely Durban” businesses that met the qualifying criteria in phase one were announced at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on June 25, it said. According to the City, at the event, the selected businesses had the opportunity to profile their companies and exhibit their products. “A workshop for the business owners on supplier chain processes and opportunities available for small, medium, and micro enterprises was held. One of the businesses was selected to participate in a training course in enterprise development through a City partnership with Regent Business School,” said the municipality.

The municipality said registration opens from September 23 to October 23. Visit www.durban.gov.za for more information. Shortlisting, verification, and approval processes will be completed in November and phase two will launch in December. “The Buy Local Campaign Programme implementation will be held from December to June 2022,” it said.