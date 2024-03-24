Reject the draft budget, says the DA in eThekwini

The DA in eThekwini has called on the public to reject the draft budget for the 2024-2025 financial year put forward by the metro, describing it as unsound. The eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda tabled the city’s draft budget last week valued at R67.3 billion. It detailed the tariff increases set to come to effect once it is approved.

It will be released for public comment. The final budget that will be approved after the public comment process will be implemented on July 1. Reacting to the draft budget, DA leader Thabani Mthethwa said the public must reject this draft budget. The DA has been accused in the past of not supporting previous budgets. “At the Special Council Meeting sitting (on Tuesday) the Mayor tabled the Draft budget. The process requires for this to now go out for public participation. This budget includes the proposed capital and operational spend for the financial year as well as the proposed Tariff increases,” he said.