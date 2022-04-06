Security group arrests two suspects with suspected stolen items in Effingham Road

DURBAN – Marshall Security arrested two suspects on Tuesday night for being in possession of suspected stolen items in Effingham Road. Tyron Powell, Marshall Security’s managing director, said the arrest took place just before 9pm on Tuesday night.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Two pedestrians walking down Effingham Road were seen acting suspiciously. “The suspects were stopped and searched and two heavy duty industrial springs were found in their possession.” Powell said that the suspects could not account for the items in their possession, which were believed to be from a railway line.

“While interviewing the suspects they could not give a reasonable explanation as to how they had come to have these items in their possession. The suspects were immediately detained.” Powell added that the Greenwood Park SAPS and Prasa (Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa) were notified and arrived on scene a short while later. “The suspects further failed to provide police officials with a sufficient explanation as to why they had these items in their possession and were subsequently arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen items.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Powell said that they welcomed the arrest of the two suspects by the armed response officers from Marshall Security. “Well done to our alert Armed Response Officers on yet another successful arrest.” MOST READ:

Story continues below Advertisment