ANC KZN regions want to hold provincial general council meeting ahead of national conference

Durban - ANC regions in KwaZulu-Natal will call for a provincial general council (PGC) meeting to be held despite the deadline for branch general meetings (BGMs) being postponed to November 7, just weeks before the national elective conference. The national executive committee (NEC) of the party has twice extended the deadline after meetings had been delayed by load shedding, issues with scanners, a go-slow by ANC staff over unpaid salaries, while some branches had to reconvene their meetings after failing the initial audit process.

Story continues below Advertisement

Concerns had been raised that the extended deadline would see provinces having to forfeit the PGC which is traditionally held before the elective conference and is an opportunity for branches to coordinate on policy and leadership discussions before the elective conference which runs from December 16 to 20. In a memo, acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile said last week’s NEC meeting had heard that less than a third of the branches nationally had sat and the deadline was moved from October 25 to November 7. “The NEC reflected on some of the challenges faced by branches, including load shedding, the impact of industrial action, and systems issues.

“Based on an assessment of these reports, it was clear that a number of branches would not be able to hold their BGMs by the extended deadline.” Mondli Mkhize, spokesperson for the eThekwini region, said more branches had sat at the weekend and they were confident that all branches that qualified would hold their meetings ahead of the deadline. “The PGC is a decision that will be made by the provincial executive committee and it is up to provinces that want to hold them.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The council is not necessarily a platform to speak on matters of leadership but it is a place where these issues can be discussed,” said Mkhize. Zenzele Msomi, secretary of the Harry Gwala region, said branches that had been unable to hold BGMs had sat at the weekend. “There’s currently a debate between provinces and the NEC on whether the provincial general council will sit and the NEC still has to make a decision on this but it is crucial for the PGC to sit.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Provinces will demand that the council sits so that there can be consolidation ahead of the December elective conference,” Msomi said. Thandeka Ngidi-Mkhize, spokesperson for the General Gizenga Mpanza region, said they too were finalising BGMs with 36 meetings taking place on October 24. “The REC (regional executive committee) will ensure that delegates from branches are spread across all conference commissions based on their expertise to lobby for our proposals. We will also hold a special briefing with delegates to discuss the regional perspective on key policy proposals,” she said.