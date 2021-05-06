The Sharks launch a business centre

Nonhlanhla Hlatshwayo

DURBAN - THE Sharks launched a state-of-the-art business centre that is aimed at assisting graduates, small start-up businesses and SMEs.

The launch took place on Tuesday at the newly built centre during a small, intimate event that was attended by the stakeholders, sponsors, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, as well as Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi who has recently joined the Sharks.

The centre is based at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

The Sharks chief executive Eduard Coetzee said the vision for the centre stemmed from the challenges of unemployment faced by the community, and therefore the aim of the business centre was to empower graduates and entrepreneurs by supplying them with necessary equipment.

The centre is equipped with desktop computers, TV screens, office space, meeting rooms, board and brainstorming rooms, telephone and printing facilities.

Speaking during the launch, Coetzee said they were serious about transformation.

“Transformation is at all levels, racial, gender and generational.

“Today, through this structure we can take small but decisive steps in creating a platform to assist in bridging the social inequality gap in our country.

“We are launching the centre of business excellence to effect positive social change in our community.

“We do so understanding that we do come from a position of privilege and it is our responsibility to initiate these conversations around change because of our privilege,” he said.

Cell C chief commercial officer Simo Mkhize said they were privileged to be part of the initiative.

“We see the Sharks as a great symbol of diversity and transformation, not only on the field, but through the initiatives that they are involved in, in the community at large.

“We see this as an opportunity to open another one of those proof points where we say to the community that we are committed to changing the lives of South Africans in every way possible,” said Mkhize.

Kaunda said the city extended its gratitude to the Sharks for launching the centre.

“We are grateful to the Sharks, for their vision of giving back to the community, this demonstrates that you are indeed a good corporate citizen.

“The Sharks business centre comes at the right time when we seek to strengthen job creation initiatives and find creative ways to keep millions of people in their jobs.

“This initiative is also in line with our economic recovery plan which seeks to sustain industries and jobs during this difficult time,” he said.

The Sharks said the centre would introduce four phases to achieve its aim which included the introduction of skills development workshops; introduction of mentorship programmes; and the identification of appropriate funding partners.

THE MERCURY