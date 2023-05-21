This is the new eThekwini load-shedding schedule that comes into effect on May 25

Durban – EThekwini Municipality has published the new load-shedding schedule that comes into effect on May 25, 2023. In a statement on Friday, the municipality said that the amended schedule has been published on the city’s communications platforms, including the website.

The city said the new schedule has been introduced following discussions between eThekwini and Eskom. “The outcome of which was that eThekwini will now experience load shedding from Stage 1 like the rest of the country. This ends the reduced levels of load shedding that eThekwini has enjoyed since the 2022 floods,” said the statement. According to the City, the schedule has been designed with blocks now having “A” and “B” notation which allows for better load management and control.

“Blocks up to 16 are residential and commercial blocks. They will have two-hour load shedding at a time. Key industrial nodes are in block 17 upwards and they will have four hours load shedding at a time,” said the municipality. In addition to the website, the schedule will be published on eThekwini’s social media platforms such as Facebook (eThekwiniM) and Twitter (@eThekwiniM). CLICK HERE to see the amended load shedding schedule that comes into effect on May 25.