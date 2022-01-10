Thompson’s Bay Beach in Ballito closed due to sewer spillage

DURBAN – The Thompson’s Bay Beach in Ballito has been closed following a sewer spillage incident. KwaDukuza Municipality spokesperson Sipho Mkhize announced today that the beach had been closed.

The municipality issued a notice about the closure. “The KwaDukuza Municipality wishes to inform residents and stakeholders that the Thompson’s Bay Beach facility is closed today, January 10, 2022,” it said. It said the closure was due to an isolated incident of sewer spillage on the main stormwater channel discharge point linked to the prolonged power outage experienced in the Ballito area from late yesterday afternoon.

“The municipality is working closely with Siza Water to swiftly provide corrective measures. “The public will be advised on the progress. Other beach facilities on the KwaDukuza coastline are open and ready for use. Your co-operation is highly appreciated,” it said. Siza water is an independent agency that manages water and sanitation in the area.

Mkhize said while they may have updates later today on what was happening with the beach, they have given themselves until Tuesday to get a clearer picture. “We are busy with the water tests on Monday; it is not an extremely dangerous situation but we have to act in a cautious manner when addressing a situation that poses risks to the public.” He said the communities were free to use any of the other beaches as they were safe and not affected by the spillage.