Two killed in Berea shooting

Durban – Two people have been declared dead at the scene of a shooting in the Berea area of Durban on Tuesday. Emer-G-Med Paramedics together with ALS paramedic services attended the scene at about 12pm.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said paramedics responded to the scene on Carters Avenue in the Berea area. “The first (patient) was declared dead on arrival of paramedics whilst the other (patient) was found in a critical condition,” he said. Van Reenen said advanced life support resuscitation efforts were attempted, however the man succumbed to his injuries.

He said the man was declared dead at the scene. “The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a SAPS investigation,” said Van Reenen. The police have been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Van Reenen said a suspect was shot dead on Sunday in a hijacking on the Bluff in Durban. He said just after 9pm paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Bluff Road in the Bluff. He said reports from the scene indicated that a male sustained multiple stab wounds in an alleged hijacking incident.