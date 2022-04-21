Vehicle crashes into collapsed portion of road damaged by KZN floods

DURBAN - A motorist was seriously injured on Thursday when his vehicle crashed into a collapsed section of the R102 road that was damaged by the recent heavy rains and floods across KwaZulu-Natal.
KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the R102 on Thursday afternoon.
“When emergency services arrived they found that a bakkie had crashed into a section of road that had collapsed during the recent floods,” he said.
McKenzie said paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained serious injuries.
“The patient was treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment,” he said.
Meanwhile, in a separate accident on Wednesday night, a vehicle burst into flames after it was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the R34 Blood River Crossing.
Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Craig Botha said that when emergency services arrived at the scene, they found that two vehicles had been involved in a collision, resulting in one of them catching on fire.
“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained critical injuries, and another had sustained serious injuries,” he said.
Botha said both patients were stabilised on scene with advanced life support interventions, and transported to hospital.
“Sadly one occupant sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to them before emergency services arrived,” he said.
MOST READ:
– WATCH: Durban man says he is ‘lost’ after a mudslide during the floods killed his mother, sister and granny
– Couple arrested for allegedly defrauding the KZN Blind and Deaf Society of R12m
– ‘Witnesses’ to Premier Sihle Zikalala’s 'water tanker' debacle at his home, tell a different story
– Durban resident explains what happened in clash with city officials over “theft” of donated goods
– Toyota says Prospecton plant suffered extensive flood damage, will impact on delivery of vehicles