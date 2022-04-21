Vehicle crashes into collapsed portion of road damaged by KZN floods

DURBAN - A motorist was seriously injured on Thursday when his vehicle crashed into a collapsed section of the R102 road that was damaged by the recent heavy rains and floods across KwaZulu-Natal. KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the R102 on Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisment

“When emergency services arrived they found that a bakkie had crashed into a section of road that had collapsed during the recent floods,” he said. McKenzie said paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained serious injuries. “The patient was treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment,” he said.

A bakkie crashed into a collapsed portion of the R102 which was damaged during the recent heavy rains and floods in KZN. Picture: KZN Emergency Medical Services Meanwhile, in a separate accident on Wednesday night, a vehicle burst into flames after it was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the R34 Blood River Crossing.

Story continues below Advertisment

Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Craig Botha said that when emergency services arrived at the scene, they found that two vehicles had been involved in a collision, resulting in one of them catching on fire. “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained critical injuries, and another had sustained serious injuries,” he said. Botha said both patients were stabilised on scene with advanced life support interventions, and transported to hospital.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Sadly one occupant sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to them before emergency services arrived,” he said. A car bursts into flames following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday night on the R34. Picture: Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service

Story continues below Advertisment