WATCH: Public react to ‘brave’ homeowner who fought and captured thief in Gauteng

A video of a homeowner who fought and captured one of two thieves who had broken into a vehicle in his yard in Alberton, Gauteng, on Monday, has received mixed reaction from the public.
In CCTV footage shared on Twitter by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, one male suspect is seen inside one of several vehicles parked inside the property just before 6am in the pouring rain.
A second suspect appears and walks around.
Just as the two suspects were about to leave, a man runs out of the house and grabs one of them.
While the suspect struggles to get free from the homeowner, who throws in a few punches, the other suspect quickly exits the yard through the gate.
The homeowner then secures the suspect against another vehicle.
A house owner fought off these burglars in Alberton. One arrested. pic.twitter.com/wkys2e6Bhj— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 5, 2022
In the caption of the post, Abramjee said one suspect was arrested.
The video was posted on Tuesday and has already received over 150 000 views and more than 800 retweets.
This is what the public had to say:
