WATCH: Public react to ‘brave’ homeowner who fought and captured thief in Gauteng

A video of a homeowner who fought and captured one of two thieves who had broken into a vehicle in his yard in Alberton, Gauteng, on Monday, has received mixed reaction from the public. In CCTV footage shared on Twitter by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, one male suspect is seen inside one of several vehicles parked inside the property just before 6am in the pouring rain.

A second suspect appears and walks around. Just as the two suspects were about to leave, a man runs out of the house and grabs one of them.

A homeowner captures one of two suspects who broke into a vehicle in his yard in Alberton, Gauteng. Picture: Screen grab of video. While the suspect struggles to get free from the homeowner, who throws in a few punches, the other suspect quickly exits the yard through the gate. The homeowner then secures the suspect against another vehicle.

A house owner fought off these burglars in Alberton. One arrested. pic.twitter.com/wkys2e6Bhj — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 5, 2022 In the caption of the post, Abramjee said one suspect was arrested.

