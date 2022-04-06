Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Public react to ‘brave’ homeowner who fought and captured thief in Gauteng

Homeowner captures one of two thieves who broke into a vehicle in his yard in Alberton, Gauteng. Picture: Screen grab of video.

Homeowner captures one of two thieves who broke into a vehicle in his yard in Alberton, Gauteng. Picture: Screen grab of video.

Published 40m ago

Share

A video of a homeowner who fought and captured one of two thieves who had broken into a vehicle in his yard in Alberton, Gauteng, on Monday, has received mixed reaction from the public.

In CCTV footage shared on Twitter by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, one male suspect is seen inside one of several vehicles parked inside the property just before 6am in the pouring rain.

Story continues below Advertisment

A second suspect appears and walks around.

Just as the two suspects were about to leave, a man runs out of the house and grabs one of them.

Story continues below Advertisment
A homeowner captures one of two suspects who broke into a vehicle in his yard in Alberton, Gauteng. Picture: Screen grab of video.

While the suspect struggles to get free from the homeowner, who throws in a few punches, the other suspect quickly exits the yard through the gate.

The homeowner then secures the suspect against another vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisment

In the caption of the post, Abramjee said one suspect was arrested.

Story continues below Advertisment

The video was posted on Tuesday and has already received over 150 000 views and more than 800 retweets.

This is what the public had to say:

Related Topics:

Crime and courts

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello