WATCH: Striking Transnet workers pour concrete on a road in Richards Bay to obstruct access to the port

Durban – Striking Transnet workers caused chaos in Richards Bay by blocking access to the port on Thursday. Business Report said workers downed tools over a 9% wage gap between Transnet and unions Untu (United National Transport Union) and Satawu (South African Transport and Allied Workers Union).

At least 80% of Transnet staff were expected to down tools following a deadlock in wage negotiations, reported IOL. UMhlathuze Local Municipality ward 2 councillor, Christo Botha, said they had a busy morning as striking workers tried to block several roads to the port with trucks. He said this caused huge frustration to motorists.

“There were a couple of incidents where they tried to obstruct access by dumping cement and other objects to frustrate the situation,” said Botha.

Botha said SAPS, security services and the traffic department have been tending to all these incidents and assessing the situation. “The latest update is that things are pretty much under control … All the areas have been cleared as far as I know. There are no areas where the general public cannot access the roads,” he said. However, Botha said there is also a possibility of further incidents on Monday.

“We don’t know. We are not 100% sure but so far it seems that law enforcement has been able to deal with the situation,” he said. Botha said that the situation is unfortunate as the municipality is once again forced to deal with a Transnet issue. “The port authorities lock the gates, then it becomes the municipality’s problem to deal with the situation,” he said.

Botha said it was a similar situation when the port cannot deal with the volume of trucks. Police had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.