Water supply to KZN North Coast reduced after Avondale pump station damaged during weekend floods

DURBAN - During the heavy rains on Saturday, the Avondale pump station at the Hazelmere Water Treatment Works was flooded, damaging the three pumps in it, according to Umgeni Water. The weekend rains caused flooding and damage to infrastructure. This comes after the devastating April floods that left hundreds dead, dozens still missing and severe damage to infrastructure.

Umgeni Water’s corporate stakeholder manager, Shami Harichunder, said the damaged pumps resulted in interruption of water supply to eThekwini Metro, iLembe District Municipality and Siza Water. The areas that are supplied from the Avondale system include Zimbali, Ballito, Salt Rock, Sheffield, Tinley Manor, Shakashead, uMhlali, the Groutville areas of Driefontein and Addington Trust, Mamba Ridge and Fraser Greylands. “The pumps have since been removed and are being repaired. Repairs and re-installation of the three pumps are expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 25, and if all goes according to the work schedule, commissioning is due to begin the following day,” said Harichunder.

As an interim measure while the repairs are being carried out, Harchunder said the La Mercy pump station is supplying both the La Mercy and Avondale systems. He added that to ensure water is available to consumers, the La Mercy and Avondale reservoirs are being supplied on a rotational basis. This decision has been approved by the affected water services authorities, he said. “What this means is that the La Mercy and Avondale systems will receive reduced volumes of water, a situation that was unavoidable due to malfunction of the Avondale pumps and subsequent institution of rotational pumping as a contingency,” said Harichunder He said consumers may find during this period that they are receiving reduced amounts of water.

“Umgeni Water apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused and provides an assurance that everything possible is being done to ensure restoration of full supply as soon as practically possible. At the same time, an appeal is made to consumers to please use water sparingly,” he said. MOST READ: – KZN takes another beating: OThongathi and uMdloti suffer severe damage to roads, houses, waterworks