Westville water outages: repairs completed to damaged pipeline

Water supply was expected to be restored on Sunday to areas of Westville that were impacted by damage to a pipeline during the heavy rains last week. The eThekwini Municipality said in an update on its Facebook page on Saturday that the reticulation water main pipeline in the vicinity of Umbilo River was damaged by recent heavy rains, resulting in the interruption of water supply to some parts of Westville.

The City had said repair work was under way and it was expected to be completed by Sunday. Councillor Warren Burne of ward 30, which includes parts of Westville, said the damage occurred on March 20, leaving some areas without water from Thursday. He said the City had begun repairs swiftly.

“It was a difficult place to reach (the area where the pipeline was damaged) but they used excellent equipment and it helped,” said Burne. The eThekwini Municipality said a pipeline that supplies to parts of Westville was damaged during heavy rains last week. Repairs have been completed. Picture: eThekwini Municipality/Facebook

Councillor Hugh Makhathini of ward 24, which also covers parts of Westville, said municipal workers were still on site around 6pm on Friday. “They worked till late on Friday and again yesterday they were still working,” said Makhathini. He also said there was a setback during the repairs.

“The pipes there are metal, so while they were welding them, someone opened the valve and that delayed the process. However, there was an intervention by the City to get more contractors to assist and fast-track the repairs.” Makhathini said he visited the site and by noon the repairs had been completed. “This was a very difficult job for the contractors as they had to weld an 18-metre-long metal pipe.”