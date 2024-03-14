Werner Kok gone, but Trevor Nyakane and Jason Jenkins give Sharks real bite

The encouraging news from Kings Park is that big boys Trevor Nyakane and Jason Jenkins are officially Sharks, but the disappointing news is that popular wing Werner Kok is moving on. Kok has been a consistently good performer since joining the Sharks in 2020, and his outstanding work ethic and never-say-die attitude have made him a crowd favourite.

It is a pity he is not part of the plans going forward, as the Blitzbok legend seems ideal for the culture of hard work the coaching staff are looking for. Ironically, the Sharks’ next fixture is against Kok’s new employers, Ulster, in Durban on March 23. Kok told the Ulster website yesterday about his two-year deal, which he will start next season: “I am looking forward to starting a new adventure in my career with Ulster Rugby, and can’t wait to become an Ulsterman!

“I want to thank Ulster and the team for this incredible opportunity. I hope to make you proud on and off the field. “Moving from South Africa will be a big change for me and my wife, but it’s a challenge that we are very excited for. See you soon Belfast!”

See you soon @wernerkok1 👋 pic.twitter.com/ZucZ3rGQGx — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 13, 2024 Springbok prop Nyakane is a classy player, but at 34, he is coming to the end of his career. “I cannot wait. This is going to be an amazing journey for me and my family. Cannot wait to be back there (in South Africa),” Nyakane, who will leave Racing 92 in Paris at the end of the current season, said in a video on the Sharks’ social media platforms yesterday. Jenkins is the one to get excited about, as he still has plenty of good rugby in him at 28.

He returns to South Africa from Irish giants Leinster. He has played well for them when free of injury, and a club of the quality of Leinster are meticulous with their recruiting. The Sharks have let go of Le Roux Roets and Hyron Andrews as they search for a top-quality lock to partner Eben Etzebeth, and Jenkins fits the bill. The Pretoria-raised Jenkins played for the Bulls’ age-group teams and graduated into the senior side with RG Snyman.

Both made their Springbok debuts in 2018, but while Snyman has gone on to great heights, Jenkins became a casualty of the rich lock stocks in South Africa. Jake White recruited him to Japanese club Toyota Verblitz, and from there, he was signed by Munster coach Johan van Graan. There is an agreement among all who have coached Jenkins that there is a lot more to come from him.

Coaches Leo Cullen at Leinster and Van Graan of Munster say that if Jenkins can stay injury-free, he can take the world by storm. Van Graan said of Jenkins: “Jason has abilities that few in world rugby possess. “He is one of the few players in world rugby that you can play at four, five, six and eight – his ball-carrying abilities stand out.