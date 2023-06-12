Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP32: Car of the Year, small bakkie plans, Volvo EX30 and more

In the latest episode of IOL’s motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, the team discusses the recently announced SA Car of the Year winner.
Which is not actually a car, but is it still a worthy winner for the prestigious competition?
Sticking with bakkies, the team takes a look at the latest Spirit of Africa event, now staged by Nissan, before moving on to the hot topic of compact bakkies and what manufacturers like Toyota have in store for local buyers.
Join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey as they discuss all this and more, including the new Volvo EX30 and Lexus LBX, in the 32nd episode of Bonnets & Boots.
