Ford Ranger buyers are already spoiled for choice, but soon they’ll have even more options in the double cab space. Ford has announced that it will be launching the Ranger Tremor and Platinum models in South Africa during the first half of 2024, and the two family members are worlds apart.

Think of the Platinum as that rich relative who likes the finer things in life, often flashing a shiny Rolex and designer blazer. The Tremor is that rugged, down-to-earth uncle who doesn’t care for flashy possessions and isn’t afraid of getting dirty. We’ll start with that one. Ford Ranger Tremor Designed as a more accessible package for those seeking a hard-core, no-nonsense 4x4, the Tremor is based on the XLT specification but gains many of the off-road bits and bobs that make the more premium Wildtrak X more capable in the rough stuff.

These include a 30mm-higher ground clearance, 30mm-wider tracks and a long-travel suspension system with Bilstein position-sensitive shocks. It also inherits Ford’s on-demand four-wheel drive system with 4A mode, as well as Trail Control and Trail Turn Assist. The no-nonsense approach continues inside with water-resistant vinyl trim for the seats and floor. Buyers can order a pre-wired overhead switch pack with six inputs for winches, LED light bars and other equipment that might be required in the bush.

Ford Ranger Platinum This is the larniest Ford Ranger of them all. Available only with Ford’s 3.0 V6 turbodiesel, offering 177kW and 600Nm, the Platinum is also set apart by a glut of premium features inside and out.

You’ll tell it apart by its polished 20-inch rims, silk chrome exterior accents, Matrix LED headlights and Platinum badging on the bonnet, doors and tailgate. Inside you’ll find a B&O premium sound system as well as dark maple wood trimmings and quilted leather seats with heating, ventilation and 10-way power operation for the front occupants. The Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor are two of nine new products announced by Ford South Africa at its Centenary event in Silverton this week.