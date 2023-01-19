Suzuki XL6 coming to South Africa to rival Honda’s BR-V

Delhi - Having firmly entrenched its position as South Africa’s third biggest car company, Suzuki is on a roll, and it’s largely thanks to its extensive range of affordable products from Maruti Suzuki in India. That line-up is set to expand even further in 2023, with the launch of the new Grand Vitara, Fronx and the highly-anticipated Jimny 5-Door, but that’s not all…

Suzuki also has a compact six-seat crossover called the XL6 in the pipeline and it’s set to do battle with the Honda BR-V, which pretty much has that niche to itself at the moment. Local specifications, of course, will only be revealed closer to launch, but a local representative has told IOL that it will be with us soon. The Suzuki XL6 is based around the bodyshell of the Ertiga MPV that’s already sold in South Africa, but it has been transformed into a crossover with its raised ride height and unique design package that includes protective body cladding and a completely unique front end with a chrome grille. The vehicle is also fitted with two-tone machine-finished 16-inch alloy wheels. Providing power is a 1.5-litre K15C normally aspirated mild hybrid engine that produces 76kW and 137Nm. All versions are front-driven, through either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Curiously, the cabin seats six, rather than seven, occupants, and that because instead of the usual second-row bench seat, the XL6 has a pair of individual ‘Captain’s chairs’. Specification highlights, depending on the model, include a 360 View Camera, keyless start and a new SmartPlay Pro infotainment system. However the local features list, along with pricing, will be revealed at launch. The Suzuki XL6 is likely to command a premium over its Ertiga sibling, which currently tops out at R316 900.

