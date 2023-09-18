These were the brands that sold the most electric cars in South Africa in H1 2023

Although electric vehicles (EVs) are getting off to a slow start in South Africa amid the power crisis and crippling taxes for this vehicle type, the market is still growing steadily, along with the increasing number of options joining the fray. For instance, in the first half of 2023 sales of new electric vehicles amounted to 501, matching total sales for 2022. Along with this, trading has also been more encouraging on the used market. In the half-year of 2023, 131 used EVs found new homes, according to AutoTrader.

However, given that most EVs still cost more than a million rand new, it’s no surprise that premium brands such as BMW, Volvo, MINI, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Porsche dominate both new and used sales. Notably, half of all new and used EVs were sold by BMW in the first half of 2023, according to new car sales data from Naamsa, as well as AutoTrader used car sales data. The Bavarian carmaker enjoyed a 51% share of new sales and a 50% share of used sales. This commanding success is perhaps unsurprising given that BMW offers the widest range of EV models and was one of the first brands to introduce EVs locally, launching its quirky BMW i3 in 2015. This used model sells for an average price of R600 950 and still tops the list of the most sold used EV models outpacing newer siblings iX3 and iX in fourth and fifth.

Volvo ranked second in new EV sales, with a 20% share, while BMW-owned Mini, with 12%, completed the top three brand sales line-up. Mercedes-Benz and Audi secured 8% and 3% respectively, while Jaguar posted 1.8% and Porsche garnered 1.4%. However, in the used EV market the MINI and Volvo brands swapped places. According to AutoTrader Used Car Sales data, MINI bagged 14.5% of sales with Volvo in the slipstream at 14% courtesy of its compact SUV the XC40, the third most sold EV model behind the MINI Cooper SE. Audi garnered 10%, Jaguar 6% while Porsche and Mercedes-Benz each captured 1.5% of used EV sales. “Affordability, limited choice and education have been major factors stalling the sales of pure electric vehicles in South Africa. Now however, around 20 EVs retail on the new car market. That feeds down to the used car market providing those buyers with a wider selection as well,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

More affordable options on the way Currently, premium hatch MINI Cooper SE holds the title as the most affordable new EV in SA, its impractical size and limited range cound against its success. However, there are a number of more affordable options on the way, including GWM’s Ora hatchback, which is expected to start at R716,900, and the Volvo EX30, which will kick off at R775,900. What’s more, the world’s largest EV maker, BYD, recently launched its ATTO3 crossover SUV at R768,000.