40 years behind bars for man who lured young boys into his room with cellphone and raped them

A man who lured young boys into playing games with his cellphone so that he could rape them in his room in Mamelodi has been sentenced to 40 years in jail. The Pretoria Regional Court sentenced Christopher Bapela, 25, from Mamelodi, to 20 years of direct imprisonment each for two counts of rape of two boys, aged 8 and 10-years-old.

The magistrate also ordered that the sentences run concurrently and that the families of the victims be notified should Bapela be considered for parole. His sentencing originates from incidents that took place between December 2016 and February 2017, when Bapela was 18-years-old. He raped the two minor boys more than once. The victims stayed on the same street as Bapela and would usually play close to his yard. "Bapela would then lure the minors to his house by giving them his cellphone to play games on. While in his house, he would undress and rape them,” NPA regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said.

"On other occasions, he would send them to a nearby tuck-shop to buy stuff, and upon their return, he would rape them," she said. Mahanjana further added that this came to light after an aunt of one of the boys heard his friends playing and teasing him about the incidents. "When she confronted the minor, he disclosed and told her about the other boy as well. Bapela was then arrested when the mother of one of the boys reported the matter to the police," Mahanjana said.

In court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied sexually assaulting the children. "During sentencing proceedings, he asked the court, through his legal representative, to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence," Mahanjana said. However, the prosecutor, advocate Don Sithole, told the court that Bapela stayed in the same street as the victims, he was known to them and their families, and he was supposed to protect them.

"Instead, he decided to betray that trust in the worst possible way, by taking the victims' innocence and exposing them to sexual activities at a tender age,” Mahanjana added. Sithole also read into the record in court the victim impact statement prepared by social workers, that the minor boys were so emotionally and psychologically affected by the incident that one of the boys repeated grades at school and is now running a risk of being expelled from school because of his age. Therefore, he asked the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment.