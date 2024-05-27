82-year-old farmer arrested, charged with attempted murder after two teens shot

An 82-year-old man has been arrested on allegations of two counts of attempted murder in the Free State. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said that on Friday, May 24, at approximately 8.30pm, two young men, one aged 18 and his 19-year-old friend from a specific farm in the region of Ladybrand were hunting on the property, seemingly without permission.

At that moment they were approached by another neighbouring farmer, an 82-year-old man who was supposedly hostile. “He allegedly swore at them, and they sped off in their car,” Mophiring said. The farmer allegedly pursued and began shooting at them.

“In the process, the young man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was shot in the back on the shoulder. “His friend took over the vehicle and drove off to their farm where the uncle rushed his injured nephew to the hospital in Bloemfontein for medical treatment,” Mophiring said. The crime was reported to authorities on Saturday, May 25, and the suspect was identified and arrested.

Mophiring added that the police also took the suspect’s firearm for further ballistic examination and as an exhibit. The suspect is set to to appear before the Ladybrand Magistrate’s court on Monday, May, 27. In another similar farm attack in the Free State, two suspects killed an 11-year-old child and left six others injured.