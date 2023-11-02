ANC councillor facing rape charges to supply court with bail affidavit ahead of next appearance

The Orkney Magistrate's Court has ordered suspended African National Congress (ANC) councillor, Tebogo Sepale, to supply the court with a bail affidavit ahead of his bail hearing set for November 17. Sepale appeared in court on Wednesday where his defence was instructed to supply the court with a bail affidavit by November 8, for the State to prepare its papers in preparation for the bail hearing.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), 43-year-old Sepale previously registered an intention to apply for bail but opted to abandon it, following consultations with his attorney. "Subsequent to the bail proceedings, the State will make an application to the Director of Public Prosecutions for the matter to be transferred to a higher court for pretrial conferencing, as investigations have been completed," explained North West NPA spokesperson, Henry Mamothame. The suspended Matlosana local municipality councillor faces a total of 11 charges; two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child with consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one for sexual intimidation.

Mamothame said the State may add other charges when the matter goes to a higher court. Sepale was arrested after a case was registered with Kanana police and transferred to the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. It was previously reported that in one of the cases, the suspect allegedly shared nude pictures with the complainant, in the second and separate case, but involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were filed in May by the parents of two boys aged 15 and 17.