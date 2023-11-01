Cash-in-transit heist suspect under police guard after being shot by his accomplices

A 30-year-old man is under police guard after being shot by one of his own accomplices during a cash-in-transit heist in the Eastern Cape. The suspect is from Margate in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Eastern Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the suspect was arrested by the Hawks’ Cash-In–Transit (CIT) task team, Crime Intelligence (CI), Tactical Response Team (TRT), Elliotdale Visible Police and detectives, National Intervention Unit, Queenstown Public Order Police, various Traffic agencies and Disaster Management team on charges of an attempted cash-in-transit robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Mgolodela said on Monday, October 30, just after 9am G4S security guards were collecting money from the Siyaphambili Hotel and Bar when they were accosted by three armed suspects shooting at them. One of the suspects allegedly grabbed the box containing money, but is reported to have been accidentally shot by his accomplices. He fell next to the cash box.

The two other suspects fled the scene on foot and disappeared into the nearby bushes. “Money was not taken, and a 9mm pistol with a serial number and live ammunition was found next to the injured suspect who allegedly indicated that he was from Margate in KwaZulu-Natal and his accomplices were from Chris Hani and Mandela Park informal settlements in Mthatha. “Preliminary investigations also revealed that the firearm was robbed from a security guard of a certain company from Queenstown at Ngqamakhwe in September this year,” Mgolodela said.