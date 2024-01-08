Cop turned down ‘substantial’ bribe money, and got woman arrested for corruption

The provincial Anti-Corruption Unit in Limpopo has arrested a 53-year-old woman after she allegedly tried to bribe an investigating officer. Police said the woman will on Monday appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, facing charges of corruption.

The woman allegedly offered the police officer “a substantial amount of money” in Polokwane last week, in a desperate bid to secure freedom for her arrested boyfriend. “The investigating officer attached to the Murder and Robbery Unit was approached by the suspect who is alleged to be the girlfriend to a male accused, who was arrested in connection with cases of theft of a State firearm and house robbery,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. A Limpopo woman will appear in court after she allegedly paid a bribe in a bid to secure the freedom of her arrested boyfriend. File Picture “The suspect offered the police member cash money in exchange for the investigating officer not to oppose bail during court appearance scheduled for next week.”

The matter was reported to the anti-corruption unit, and an undercover operation was conducted. The woman was subsequently arrested on Saturday, after she allegedly handed some of the money to the investigating officer at Savannah Mall in Polokwane. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the exemplary conduct of the police officer “for demonstrating a steadfast dedication to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and ethics within the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo province”.

A Limpopo-based investigating officer turned down a bribe and got a woman arrested for corruption. File Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers Last year, IOL reported that a 53-year-old Limpopo traffic police officer was found guilty of corruption after he accepting bribes. He was sentenced to an effective three years in jail. Vincent Madiga was sentenced by the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court in October. Madiga was arrested in 2018 during a “take-down” operation and was found to have been accepting gratifications between R200 and R1,500.

Explaining the take-down operation, provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crimes (known as the Hawks) Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said that in 2017, there was a loud public outcry about the traffic police who were demanding and accepting gratification from motorists. “In order to address the allegations of corruption against the traffic police, the Polokwane-based Serious Corruption Investigation members registered a major investigation project dubbed “Siyabangena”. He said on January 31, 2018, a take-down operation was conducted in Mokopane, and Madiga, together with his co-accused, were arrested for corruption.