Durban ‘hero’ school worker mauled in latest dog attack

A general worker at a Durban school has been rushed to hospital following yet another dog attack, paramedics said. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson said they were called to the scene at a local primary school in Gordon Road, Windermere, on Tuesday morning.

Jamieson said a woman and child were walking towards the school when a pitbull ran out of a nearby house and attacked the child. “The man, a worker from the school, shielded the child from the dog, thus possibly saving her life,” Jamieson said. He explained that paramedics arrived on the scene to find police in attendance, with the road closed.

“Paramedics were shown to where a man, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained multiple serious dog bites to his body,” Jamieson said. He said that advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the man at the scene before they rushed him to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required. Paramedics also treated and transported a young child as a result of this incident.

Jamieson said police were at the scene and dealt with the dogs and will be investigating further. This is the fourth dog attack in Durban in a matter of weeks. At the weekend, a child was attacked on Watsonia Road, on the Bluff. Jamieson said the three-year-old was carried to medics by his mother.

“He had sustained multiple serious injuries as a result of the attack and was stabilised on scene by ALS paramedics before he was rushed through to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required,” Jamieson said at the time. Just weeks before, a mother and son were attacked by a dog on Boshoff Street, also on the Bluff. "A mom in her 30s and her three-year-old son were walking up the road when a dog, a Rottweiler, escaped from its yard and viciously attacked them. Metro Police who were in the area intervened and rescued the patients," he said.

Both patients suffered serious injuries to their legs and were rushed to hospital for further care. An elderly couple was also attacked at their Dawncrest home. Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said the 80-year-old man was trying to stop his dogs from fighting with monkeys when the dogs turned on him. The man’s wife tried to intervene and was also bitten.