Hawks nab former KZN Department of Home Affairs official accused of selling passports at R3,000 to foreigners

A 34-year-old former employee at the Department of Home Affairs arrested of fraud and corruption charges will spend the weekend behind bars. Malusi Mlondo, who was employed by the Department of Home Affairs in the Pietermaritzburg office, was arrested in a joint operation by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) and Home Affairs Counter Corruption members.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo is alleged to have processed fraudulent passports for foreign nationals at Durban office in February 2023. “He allegedly received payments of up to R3,000 per document.” Revealing more details about the investigation, Mhlongo said it is further alleged that Mlondo used details of South African citizens together with the identity photos of the foreign nationals.

“A case of fraud and corruption was reported at Durban Central police stations and the case dockets were allocated to Hawks members for further investigation.” Mlondo briefly appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody. “The case was postponed to Monday (May 6,2024) for a bail application.”