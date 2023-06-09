Human trafficking suspect slapped with more charges after trying to bribe Hawks officer

Cape Town - A suspected drug dealer and human trafficker is expected to appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on a further charge of corruption on Friday. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the suspect was linked to attempts made to lure a Hawks detective to overlook overwhelming evidence on his previous charge.

He said the suspect was initially arrested in Sunnyside, Pretoria, for charges of trafficking in persons and drug dealing in December 2021. “The Hawks investigation revealed that the suspect while in custody, reportedly colluded with his two brothers and wife, Emeka Ogoke, 52, Ikeani Okechukwu, 36, and Rethabile Ikeani, 34, to pay a gratification fee to secure his release,” Nkwalase said. He said a sting operation conducted on August 31, 2022, was executed by members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI), along with members from the Pretoria-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI).