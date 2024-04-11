Insurance policy fraud: husband and wife sentenced to collective 33 years imprisonment

A married couple has been sentenced in the Oudtshoorn Regional Court in the Western Cape on charges of money laundering and fraud. Ricardo Bowckers and Desiree Bowckers, both 47-years-old, were sentenced on Wednesday.

The couple was convicted on March 15. Ricardo was found guilty of 13 counts of fraud and nine counts of money laundering. Desiree was found guilty of five counts of fraud and 12 counts of money laundering.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the couple was arrested in 2014. The duo were initially granted bail after their arrest, however, their bail was soon revoked and they were remanded in custody until their sentencing. “This follows allegations that the accused applied for several insurance policies between March and May 2014, with the intention of enriching themselves,” Vukubi said.

He said the matter was investigated by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team based in George. “The investigation revealed that they submitted fraudulent claims and the proceeds was paid into their bank accounts. An estimated payout of R50,000 was received by the accused,” Vukubi said. Desiree was slapped with seven years direct imprisonment, while her husband, Ricardo, was sentenced to 26 years direct imprisonment.

Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato welcomed the sentencing. In the North West, the remains of the husband of Agnes Setshwantsho were exhumed by officials. Setshwantsho is accused of murdering relatives for their life insurance policy payouts. [email protected]