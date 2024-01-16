Judgment reserved against murder for money accused, Agnes Setshwantsho

The bail application of a woman accused of murdering her loved ones for insurance money payouts, has been deferred to Friday, January 19. Agnes Setshwantsho appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Monday where the State and her legal team completed their closing arguments.

This follows the testimonies of the Investigating Officer Sergeant Keshi Mabunda as well as a nurse from the correctional facility where Setshwantsho is being detained. The murder charge stems from claims that she poisoned her niece, Bonolo Modiseemang in March 2023. The accused's family raised concerns, claiming that Modiseemang's death was suspicious. Setshwantsho was arrested on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims.

“She was traced and arrested in Centurion during a take-down operation, led by the [SA Police Service] SAPS in collaboration and full cooperation with an insurance company," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West, Henry Mamothame. He said investigations have revealed that Setshwantsho fraudulently took out insurance, on behalf of her relative before her murder. “Police are conducting further investigations, with the possibility of adding more charges against the suspect. She will remain in police custody pending the outcome of the bail application.”