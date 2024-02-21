LOOK: Police seize over R8 million in counterfeit goods, arrest 12 foreign nationals in Marabastad

Police in Tshwane confiscated counterfeit goods worth over R8 million and arrested 12 undocumented suspects in Marabastad on Tuesday. On Wednesday, police spokesperson Lieutenant colonel Amanda van Wyk, said the operation was led by the SA Police Service (SAPS) National Counterfeit Unit, officials from the Department of Home Affairs, South African Revenue Services and brand protectors.

Police in Tshwane confiscated counterfeit goods worth over R8 million and arrested 12 undocumented suspects in Marabastad. Picture: Supplied / SAPS “The operation resulted in the seizure of various counterfeit items such as clothing apparel, shoes, caps, and bags,” said Van Wyk. Van Wyk added that two weeks ago, police seized counterfeit goods to the value of R13m during a take-down operation in the Johannesburg CBD. Police in Tshwane confiscated counterfeit goods worth over R8 million and arrested 12 undocumented suspects in Marabastad. Picture: Supplied / SAPS In December, IOL reported that Police in the Western Cape confiscated counterfeit goods worth R100 million in Bellville.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said at the time that its efforts to clamp down on the illegal trade yielded success, as the take-down operation with the SAPS, Customs and Excise and brand protectors resulted in truckloads of fake clothing, watches, perfumes, and other apparel being seized. Police confiscated counterfeit goods in Bellville worth R100 million. File Picture: Supplied / SAPS “A multimillion-rand take-down operation kicked off at around 11am with a search warrant at a shopping complex close to the Bellville taxi rank where two similar operations have been conducted in the last six months,” Traut said. “Upon the arrival of SAPS, shopkeepers abandoned their stores and fled the scene, but this did not prevent the operation from continuing.