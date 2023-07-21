Police in Limpopo, working with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the SA National Defence Force have seized counterfeit goods valued at over R5 million during an intensive operation conducted in Musina. On Wednesday, the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation members based in Musina received intelligence about illicit cigarettes storage at premises in Musina.

A sting operation was immediately conducted, according to Limpopo spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa. “The investigation led the team to a suspicious house in the area. When they arrived at the identified address, they found three vehicles, a Toyota Quantum, Toyota Corolla and a Nissan bakkie, parked inside the yard,” he said. Police in Limpopo, working with the SANDF and the SA Revenue Service have seized goods, including illicit cigarettes and cars worth R5 million in Musina. Picture: SAPS “The Toyota Quantum was searched and the team found 29 master cases of Chele Chele illicit cigarettes, six loose packets of Chele Chele illicit cigarettes and six cartoons of Royal Express illicit cigarettes, and seized them,” said Mmuroa.

Further investigations led to the seizure of more illicit cigarettes, including cartons of Royal Express, cartons and loose packets of Remington Gold and more packs of Chele Chele that were found hidden in a storeroom and in the yard. “Through a proper observation, counterfeit clothing and traditional material were found hidden inside the Toyota Corolla and they were also seized,” said Mmuroa. Police in Limpopo, working with the SANDF and the SA Revenue Service have seized goods, including illicit cigarettes and cars worth R5 million in Musina. Picture: SAPS “The estimated value of the seized illicit cigarettes and the vehicles is over R5 million. The value of the counterfeit clothing and traditional material is still going to be determined by the ongoing investigation,” said Mmuroa.