Senzo Meyiwa trial: Judge orders police protection for defence lawyer amid threat allegations

Presiding officer in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, ordered police to provide advocate Thulani Mngomezulu with protection after two unknown men came to his house with the intention to harm him. The details were revealed on Wednesday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

After proceedings were done for the day, Judge Mokgoatlheng took a brief moment and addressed the court over safety concerns which have been raised by Mngomezulu. ‘’There’s a disturbing message that I got from Mr Mngomezulu which he suspects arises from the fact that he is counsel in this matter. It appears that there were two persons who visited his home in the morning with very suspicious movements but fortunately when they tried to enter his home the dogs barked. “Mngomezulu suspects that they were out to harm him, injure him or kill him, because this is what happens in South Africa...Mngomezulu is entitled to all the protection the South African police can offer him,” said Judge Mokgoatlheng.

Mokgoatlheng advised Mngomezulu to lay a charge so that it can be known that there’s an attempt to assail him. Mngomezulu also addressed the court regarding an interview that Kaya FM had with legendary music producer Sello Chicco Twala on Tuesday evening. “They were discussing about the evidence of Sifiso Meyiwa and that’s when he challenged my competency. He said I lack competency and doesn’t know why I drag him to this court,’’ said Mngomezulu.

Mokgoatlheng said he can’t comment on that aspect. Mngomezulu said he just wanted to inform the court about what Twala said in his interview. The alleged comments by Twala come after Mngomezulu insisted that police fabricated evidence and framed the five murder accused.

Mngomezulu, who represents accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, requested that a statement made by Sifiso Meyiwa, the slain soccer star’s brother, be read in court. In the statement, Twala’s son, Longwe Twala, was named as the shooter. According to Sifiso’s statement, Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza told him that his brother was not shot by robbers; he was allegedly shot by Longwe when he was having a fight with his then girlfriend, Zandile Khumalo. State prosecutor advocate George Baloyi interjected and said Khoza had submitted a statement refuting Sifiso’s claims.

Mngomezulu argued that submitting a statement was not the only way to refute statements before the court and added that Khoza should be also called to testify in court. “May I submit to say Irvin Khoza enjoys no privilege not to come and testify. He should be subpoenaed to come and confirm or refute this,” he said. He added that he wants Khoza, Twala, and Meyiwa’s then girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo to be subpoenaed so that they can testify in court.

Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend Khumalo at her home in Vosloorus. In the house on that day were Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile; their mother, Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo); Longwe; Senzo's friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala; Kelly's then four-year-old son, Christian; and Thingo, her daughter with Senzo. Five men - Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli - are standing trial for his murder.