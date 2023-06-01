Two Limpopo cops who targeted and robbed Indian shops get eight years behind bars

Cape Town - Two police officers who targeted and robbed Indian-owned shops under the pretence that the shop owners were selling dagga at Matlala village, have been sentenced to eight years in prison. Lecton Ramasenya, 40, and Frans Seema, 35, were sentenced to eight years direct imprisonment, on one count of robbery on Thursday.

The accused persons were working at the Matlala Police Station. In the first incident, on July 26 2016, at Boslag-Matlala the accused went on a robbery spree at Matlala village, targeting Indian-owned shops. “Ramasenya and Seema were on duty, wearing police uniforms and driving a police vehicle, they approached a shop owner under the pretence that the shop owner was selling dagga,” NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said. Malabi-Dzhangi added that once they were inside the premises, the accused persons ordered the owner of the shop to lie down while they ransacked cigarettes, airtime, and cellphones.

“In the second incident, the accused followed the other owner to the warehouse and when they arrived, they also took his stock. “During the trial, the accused person pleaded not guilty and remained silent,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. In aggravation of the sentence, the state advocate Andisa Mudau submitted that the accused persons were law enforcement officers, who were supposed to uphold the law.

“Instead, they broke the very same law, and this kind of conduct, especially by law enforcement officers, makes the community lose confidence in the justice system. “The only suitable sentence would be a direct sentence without the option of a fine. “The court agreed with the state and sentenced both accused to eight years of direct imprisonment, respectively,” Malabi-Dzhangi added.