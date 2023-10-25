Two North West traffic cops in court after soliciting R2,000 bribe

Two traffic officers from the North West appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of corruption. The officers, aged 30 and 38, were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks).

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, the duo were arrested by members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team. “It is alleged that the duo solicited a R2,000 bribe from a motorist following his arrest for an alleged drunk driving offence. “The complainant was taken to the police station, where he reportedly paid the officers R1,000,” Mathebula said.

It has further been alleged the traffic officers demanded the R1,000 balance from the complainant. The man arranged to pay the officers the outstanding amount at a later time. “After bringing the matter to the Hawks' attention, an entrapment was set, which resulted in the officers being caught soon after accepting R2,000 cash from the complainant,” Mathebula said.

The suspects were arrested and charged with corruption. The head of the Hawks in the North West, Major General Patrick Mbotho, lauded the team’s swiftness in acting on the information and subsequent apprehension of the suspects. [email protected]